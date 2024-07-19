Dark Horse Cut Candidates: 4 Packers to Watch at Training Camp
Andre Dillard, Offensive Tackle
Andre Dillard was brought to Green Bay as a low-risk free agent signing looking to rebuild his own stock following a slow start to his career. Drafted in the first round in 2019, he's started 19 games in his career and appeared in 40 others. Unfortunately, according to PFF, he's coming off the worst season of his career, where he was the 71st-ranked offensive tackle among 81 qualified players in 2023.
The Packers already have their starting tackles on the roster. Rasheed Walker should be able to hold down the fort at left tackle, while Jordan Morgan and Zach Tom vie for the starting gig at right tackle. Green Bay also has quality candidates such as Caleb Jones, Kadeem Telfort, and Luke Tenuta. If Green Bay is committed to one or two of those younger guys, Dillard's time in the green and gold could be short-lived.
AJ Dillon, Running Back
When it looked like AJ Dillon was going to be gone in free agency, the Packers brought him back as a low-risk, high-reward signing this offseason. A deal that is great for Green Bay, but not so much for Dillon.
With Aaron Jones moving on to the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers brought Jacobs in to be the new starter. Dillon will now compete with third-rounder MarShawn Lloyd to be Jacob's primary backup. Dillon's play has declined since his first couple of seasons in the NFL, and he hopes to recapture some of his early-season magic. If he can't, the Packers could decide to go with Lloyd as Jacob's backup and promote Emanuel Wilson to the full-time roster.