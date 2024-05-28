Craig Counsell Throws Shade at Brewers' Organization Over Tribute Video
Monday turned out to be a rough one for former Milwaukee Brewers player and manager Craig Counsell. Not only did he get massive boos from the hometown crowd when introduced in first game back at American Family Field, but his new team, the Chicago Cubs, lost 5-1 thanks to an eighth-inning explosion by the Brew Crew.
What could've been a day full of cheers and a victory turned out to be the complete opposite for Counsell -- and it seems all the negativity finally caught up to him after the contest was over.
In his postgame availability, Counsell was asked about the tribute video the team played before first pitch that recapped his highs as a player and manager in Milwaukee. The now-Cubs skipper chirped back, "I didn't see much of the video. I don't know, it wasn't on very long."
This is a clear swipe at the Brewers' organization by Counsell, who sounds incredibly salty about something so small. Consideirng how be betrayed Milwaukee with his shocking and sudden exit, the club didn't really owe him a thank you video at all. So even if it was on the shorter side, the Brewers still acted like the bigger person in this case.
Perhaps this will officially mark the beginning of Counsell embracing his villain side now that he's with Chicago. Obviously Brewers fans aren't letting his betrayal go anytime soon, and even the club's players seemed to relish the chance to show the manager who left them that they're doing just fine without him.
Milwaukee has another chance to embarrass Counsell and his Cubs on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT. FanDuel Sportsbook likes the Brewers' chances in this one, listing them at -158 to win a second straight contest.
