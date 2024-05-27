Brewers Fans Mercilessly Booed Craig Counsell in Milwaukee Return
Monday wasn't Fourth of July, but Milwaukee Brewers fans were still bracing for fireworks as the Chicago Cubs came to town for their visit series of the year at American Family Field. Not only was this matchup between two hated rivals, but ex-Brewers manager was making his return, this time as the Cubs' skipper.
This gave those in Milwaukee a chance to finally take their frustrations out on the former shortstop, and they didn't pass it up during pregame introductions.
As soon as the PA announced Counsell's name, the crowd at American Family Field erupted with boos for the man who blindsided their team to take the manager job in Chicago. There's a few claps that can be heard, but that doesn't make up for the pure disgust most of the attendees showed as Counsell's name appeared on the video board.
Fans kept it up once the team showed a thank you video dedicated to Counsell as well, even though it recapped all of his highs with the club as both player and manager.
Counsell seemed fully prepared for a cold reception in Milwaukee ahead of the game, and didn't indicate he'd be bothered if the reaction was negative. That being said, it has to be tough for the once-beloved shortstop-turned-manager to see the crowd so upset with him.
It is painfully clear fans aren't going to let Counsell's betrayal go anytime soon. The team, meanwhile, can make their ex-skipper regret his choice by winning this series and taking an even bigger lead in the NL Central pennant race.
At the time of writing, this contest is currently tied 0-0 heading into the top of the third inning.
