Clay Matthews Calls Out Brian Gutekunst Over Aaron Jones' Exit
The former Packers linebacker voiced his opinion on social media about the team's decision to release Aaron Jones.
By Jovan Alford
It’s been an eventful offseason for the Green Bay Packers, who surpassed expectations last season by winning nine games and getting into the playoffs in Jordan Love’s first full year as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.
The Packers signed former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year deal in free agency after releasing long-time starting running back Aaron Jones, who declined to take a pay cut.
The decision to release Jones in the fashion they did, rubbed Packers fans and former players the wrong way.
Former Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews, who spent 10 years with the organization, voiced his opinion on X about Packers head coach Matt LaFleur who said he was shocked by the release of Jones and that he’s not involved in those types of conversations.
“With a rookie QB, young receiving corp and Watson injured, Jones WAS GBs offense,” he said. “He even took a pay cut to stay with the team in 2023! But I digress.”
It’s clear that Matthews isn’t happy about the team’s decision to let go of the veteran running back and was almost dumbfounded about the idea of LaFleur not having any say on personnel decisions.
It will be interesting to see how the 2024 season plays out for the Packers as they won’t sneak up on anybody. Last season, they caught teams by surprise as there wasn’t much to go off from Love. However, that will change as there will be pressure on the young quarterback and Jacobs to perform at a high level.
