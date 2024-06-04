CJ Stroud Slights Aaron Rodgers With Matthew Stafford Claim
CJ Stroud was the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. The 22-year-old took the league by storm and carried the Texans to an AFC South title. In his rookie year, Stroud was eighth in the league in passing yards (4,108) and tied for 13th in passing touchdowns (23) en route to winning the 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
He has showcased on multiple different scenarios that he's a fan of the game and looks to watch different players around the league.
Stroud appeared on a YouTube show called "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" and seemed to take a shot at former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Packers News: CJ Stroud Gives Matthew Stafford His Flowers While Taking a Shot at Aaron Rodgers
In this interview, Stroud raved about Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Ohio State product said he's always watching film on Stafford. He added that he learned the no-look from him.
Stroud continued to boast about the 36-year-old while taking a jab at Rodgers. He said, "If you gave Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee you he might have more rings for sure."
Stroud added, "I'll say he would have at least three or four [rings]."
Stafford is certainly a talented signal caller and owns one of the strongest arms in the league but to say he would have more rings than Rodgers is a bit of a stretch.
Rodgers played 18 years in Green Bay, winning Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers to notch his only Super Bowl title. Since then he hasn't been back and owns a 12-10 record in the playoffs but football is the ultimate team sport.
In 22 career playoff games, Rodgers has thrown for 5,894 yards with 45 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
As for Stafford, he's tossed 2,463 yards with 15 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games. In addition, he's 4-4 in the playoffs in his career.
Even though both signal callers have one title, it's a bit of an overreaction to say that Stafford would have three or four rings if those two guys swapped places. There's always so much that goes on in a year, making every season unpredictable.
One thing that's for certain is that Rodgers heard this nugget. The Houston Texans travel to play the New York Jets on Oct. 31 at 7:15 p.m. CT and this storyline will definitely be brought back up.
Also, the Los Angeles Rams visit the New York Jets in Week 16 as Rodgers and Stafford will face off for the 18th time. Rodgers has a 13-4 advantage over Stafford in head-to-head contests.
More Packers news and rumors: