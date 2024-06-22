Bucks Set to Lose Key Starter in the Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a pivotal offseason. After being one of the most disappointing teams in the league last season, losing to the Indiana Pacers in the first round, the Bucks have to take a significant step forward in the 2024-25 campaign. With an aging roster built around players on the wrong side of 30 like Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez, Milwaukee's championship window is over the next two seasons. Therefore, they need to nail their offseason decisions.
One recent report, however, complicates things for them in a big way. Malik Beasley, who started in 77 games for them last season, is expected to sign elsewhere in free agency, according to Chris Haynes of the Bleacher Report.
Beasley, who signed a minimum contract in the 2023 offseason, was an excellent pick-up for the Bucks. In fact, he was too good, ended up outplaying his contract, and got out of Milwaukee's price range with his performance.
In 79 games with the Bucks, Beasley averaged 11.3 points in 29.6 minutes per game, hitting a whopping 2.8 threes on 41.3% shooting from downtown. The spacing and off-ball gravity he provided made things much easier for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the offensive end.
However, Beasley was clearly overstretched in his role as a starter. As a weak defender, he wasn't the best backcourt partner to Lillard and the duo caused some defensive issues for the Bucks. This cost Beasley to lose his starting role and playing time in the playoffs.
Yet, he is clearly a valuable player who will require close to an eight-figure annual salary. In their financial situation, the Bucks simply can't afford that. According to Haynes, however, there are "multiple teams with a high-level of interest in Beasley".
Regardless of where he ends up, the 27-year-old shooting guard will continue to be a dangerous shooter. His shooting will be hard to replace for the Bucks as they try to reshape the roster for a potential title run next year.