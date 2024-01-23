Bucks Rumored Next Coach Candidate Would Be A Disaster
The Milwaukee Bucks finally fired Adrian Griffin, but the name that is currently rumored to be his replacement would be a huge mistake.
By Cem Yolbulan
Despite their 30-13 record and second place in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to fire head coach Adrian Griffin. This might have come as a surprise to some considering the Bucks' record, but Griffin had been on the hot seat ever since he took the job from Mike Budenholzer in the offseason.
The Bucks defense never looked right all season after having some of the most solid defensive units in the league over the past few seasons with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez as the anchors. Prominent members of the team have complained about the effort, execution, and play-calling on more than one occasion.
Even though Griffin's firing seemed inevitable, there is no guarantee that the next head coach is going to take the team to new heights. This possibility became more obvious when Chris Haynes of TNT reported that Milwaukee was seriously considering Doc Rivers to replace Griffin.
Bucks Rumors: Doc Rivers Might Be Milwaukee's Next Head Coach
Rivers certainly has the credentials and playoff experience that first-time head coach Griffin lacked. He coached veteran teams and superstars throughout his tenures with the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers. He has more playoff wins than any active coach in the NBA not named Gregg Popovich.
A veteran group like the Bucks would certainly benefit from Rivers' extensive postseason experience. However, how Rivers' teams have flamed out early in the playoffs over the last decade shouldn't be ignored, either.
In his last 11 seasons as a coach, Rivers failed to make it past the second round of the playoffs. In this span, he had 50-win teams on six different seasons, yet lost multiple times while having the home court advantage in a series.
Rivers' resume is reminiscent of Budenholzer's track record as a coach. The Bucks weren't happy with how coach Bud regularly lost as favorites in the playoffs despite creating regular-season juggernauts. Getting rid of Budenholzer for failing to carry his regular season success to the postseason, only to hire Rivers six months later, would be deeply ironic.
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently +480 to win the NBA championship this year. Don't forget to take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook's sign-up bonus of $150 if you deposit $10 and bet $5 on the Bucks winning it all, or any other bet, regardless of the outcome.
More Milwaukee Bucks news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.