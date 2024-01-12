4 Perfect Head Coach Replacements When Bucks Inevitably Fire Adrian Griffin
By Cem Yolbulan
2. Doc Rivers
Rivers' tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers didn't go according to plan as they suffered three straight second-round playoff exits, costing him his job in the offseason. Yet, the 62-year-old is still one of the most respected coaches available in the market.
Rivers has been able to create regular-season juggernauts throughout his career. He has had multiple 50-win seasons with the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Moreover, he has more playoff wins than any coach in the NBA not named Gregg Popovich.
Known as a player's coach, Rivers consistently brings the most out of his teams. A veteran group like the Milwaukee Bucks could benefit immensely from Rivers' ability to emotionally and intellectually connect with his players. He has a track record of bringing veteran teams to glory as he led the 2008 Boston Celtics to an NBA championship.
His extensive playoff and championship experience could be very helpful as Giannis is searching for his second and Lillard is looking for his first ring. Rivers is currently working as a broadcaster but he presumably would opt out of his contract to coach a championship contender like the Bucks. He is certainly an intriguing option.