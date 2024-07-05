Bucks Reveal Confusing Brook Lopez Asking Price
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the quietest teams of the offseason so far. They haven't made any impactful moves to significantly improve the roster.
Considering that this team was nowhere near contention last year, lost in the first round of the playoffs, and its key players are aging, this lack of activity is surprising and frustrating for Bucks fans.
However, what will frustrate them more is the latest report from Bucks insider Gery Woelfel. According to the veteran reporter, the Bucks are looking to trade Brook Lopez in exchange for a first-round pick.
Bucks Rumors: Milwaukee Demands First-Round Pick for Brook Lopez
Lopez is one of the four best players on the Bucks. His elite rim protection, combined with his shooting and floor-spacing on the other end, makes him a valuable center. He is as good of a fit as any next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
At the same time, he is 36 years old and entering the final year of his contract. Trying to move on from him could make some sense for the Bucks. Asking for a first-round pick in return, however, doesn't.
The Bucks are an aging roster whose championship window is the next few years. Damian Lillard is turning 34, Khris Middleton is turning 33, and Giannis is turning 30 this season. Milwaukee's goal has to be maximizing their championship odds in the next couple of years.
Therefore, if the Bucks are trying to move on from Lopez, they must get a starting-caliber player in return. Whether it is a shooting guard who can defend or an athletic three-and-D forward, the Bucks need to find more players that fit next to Antetokounmpo and Lillard. If they can't get one in exchange for Lopez, it's not worth it to make a move just to make one.
Lopez is the defensive anchor of the Bucks. He continues to be one of the best defensive big men in the league. Trading him while he's playing at a high level for draft capital would be an unforgivable mistake.
