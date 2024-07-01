Bucks Reportedly Signing Young Guard After Promising 2nd Season
By Jovan Alford
The Milwaukee Bucks have been quiet to start NBA free agency after having multiple veterans connected to trade rumors ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.
This offseason is pivotal for the Bucks as the Eastern Conference has gotten tougher over the last few days with the New York Knicks adding Mikal Bridges and the Philadelphia 76ers getting Paul George.
However, Milwaukee fans shouldn’t expect a major move as they are locked in with their core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton. That said, the Bucks still have the flexibility to add veterans and low-risk free agents to the bench.
The Bucks have started bolstering its bench by signing free-agent wing Stanley Umude, per Will Whitson.
The 25-year-old Umude spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Pistons. This season with Detroit, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard played 24 games and 19 games with the Motor City Cruise (Pistons’ G League affiliate).
Umude didn’t do much with the big club, averaging 5.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game. However, the young wing played much better in the G League, producing 16.9 points and 6.4 rebounds in 32.5 minutes.
Umude shot 40.6 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc (8.8 attempts per game). In his first year with the Cruise, he shot 38.5 percent from deep (6.4 attempts per game).
Based on his limited playing time with the Pistons, Bucks fans shouldn’t expect Umude to get a lot of minutes with the big league club. Therefore, do not be surprised to see him splitting time between Milwaukee and the Wisconsin Herd.
