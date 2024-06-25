Bucks Possibly Targeting Local Product in NBA Draft
By Jovan Alford
The Milwaukee Bucks have two picks (Nos. 23 and 33) in the 2024 NBA Draft, where they can find two rookies that can contribute instantly next season. The odds of that happening are slim as the Bucks haven’t drafted well in the first round and could potentially move the 23rd pick.
That said, even if the Bucks move the 23rd overall pick, they still have the 33rd pick to take the best player available at the top of the second round on Thursday. One player that could be on their radar in the second round or after the draft made a name for himself in the NCAA tourney due to his explosive three-point outburst.
Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Monday that the Bucks worked out Oakland University star Jack Gohlke. Gohlke is a Wisconsin native from Pewaukee who went to Pewaukee High School.
Gohlke became a household name during this year’s NCAA Tournament as he along with Trey Townsend led the Golden Grizzlies to a first-round upset win as a No. 14 seed over the No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats.
The 6-foot-3 Gohlke went off against the Wildcats, dropping 32 points on 10-of-20 shooting from three-point range. Gohlke’s best ability is his three-point shooting as he shot 37.6 percent from beyond the arc on 10.1 attempts per game in his only season at Oakland.
Despite him becoming an overnight celebrity and March Madness star, Gohlke’s name hasn’t been mentioned in many mock drafts. The Bucks likely wouldn’t take the former Oakland star with the No. 33 overall pick. However, there’s a good chance Milwaukee could sign him as an undrafted free agent and ink him to a two-way deal or Exhibit 10 contract.
With his three-point prowess, Gohlke would be a great addition to the Bucks’ G League affiliate – the Wisconsin Herd next season.
