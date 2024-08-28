Bucks Make Pair of Roster Additions as Training Camp Looms
By Cem Yolbulan
Much to the frustration of Bucks fans, Milwaukee didn't make any major moves this offseason. Despite the underwhelming 2023-24 season that saw a head coach change mid-season followed by a disappointing first-round exit, the Bucks are bringing back the same core from last year.
That doesn't mean, however, that there weren't changes. The new additions of Gary Trent Jr, Taurean Prince, and Delon Wright will provide much-needed depth to this team as the Bucks try to get back to the NBA Finals.
The Bucks continued to make moves on the margins as they announced two signings on Tuesday. James Akinjo and Liam Robbins signed Exhibit 10 contracts with Milwaukee and will try to make the final roster ahead of the new season.
Both Akinjo and Robbins have been on training camp deals with other teams but they haven't made their debuts in the NBA yet. Akinjo is a 6-foot-1 guard who has struggled with efficiency throughout his basketball career. An undrafted free agent from the 2022 NBA Draft, Akinjo spent time with the Knicks before finishing last season with the Wisconsin Herd and averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in 21.3 minutes of action.
Robbins is a 7-footer from Waukesha, Wisconsin, who spent five years at college between Drake, Minnesota, and Vanderbilt. After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, he spent a brief time with the New Orleans Pelicans before suffering a season-ending injury in January that prevented him from appearing in a G League game.
The Bucks already have their three two-way contract slots filled. Ryan Rollins, Stanley Umude, and Anzejs Pasecniks will split their time with the G League affiliate and the Milwaukee Bucks next season. They had previously signed Philip Alston to an Exhibit 10 deal.
This means that Akinjo and Robbins will find it difficult to crack the roster. However, a strong showing in training camp and preseason could change things.