Bucks: LeBron James Named in Massive Giannis Rumor
Even though the NBA postseason is in full swing, it's the time of the year when offseason rumors begin to run rampant. Fans are always looking for the tiniest hints as to where upcoming free agents may sign, doing things like analyzing which teams a player follows on social media to putting every player-to-player interaction under a microscope.
This summer's free agents will be under similar surveillance, including LeBron James. Although the four-time NBA MVP isn't officially a free agent, all signs point to him declining his player option and hitting the open market.
It's always fun to imagine landing the biggest free agents, but would "The King" actually join the Milwaukee Bucks? Some Bucks fans seem to think so based on the latest rumor surrounding LeBron and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Bucks Rumors: LeBron to Attend Giannis' Wedding
On Wednesday, Bucks insider Nathan Marzion reported that LeBron James has accepted his invitation to Giannis Antetokounmpo's wedding at the end of August. The initial report was originally published on the Greek news website, NewsIT.
The report doesn't go into too much detail about James, simply indicating that he accepted the invitation and will travel to Greece this summer. The wedding will take place at Costa Navarino, a luxurious resort in the Messinia region, and Antetokounmpo plans to travel there to finalize details by the end of the month.
Will LeBron James Join the Bucks?
Unsurprisingly, some NBA fans are viewing the 39-year-old accepting the invitation as a hint that he plans to join the Bucks this summer. While it would be great to have James in the mix, Milwaukee is projected to be $68.7 million over the 2024-25 salary cap, per Spotrac.
With a free-agent signing not exactly being an option, the only pathway to James joining the Bucks would be a sign-and-trade with the Lakers. Having said that, such a deal means that Milwaukee would likely have to either send Damian Lillard or some combination of Khris Middleton/Brook Lopez/Bobby Portis to Los Angeles to make it work.
Considering how Antetokounmpo plans to visit Lillard in Portland this summer to improve their connection, I can't imagine No. 0 being shipped to the Lakers (or anywhere else).
Again, this is all hypothetical given that James attending Antetokounmpo's wedding might not mean much outside of the initial headline. As fun as it'd be to see a 'Big 3' of "The King," "The Greek Freak," and Lillard, it's clear that there might be too many hurdles to overcome. LeBron will come to Milwaukee if he wants — he has that much power and influence — but the fact remains that general manager Jon Horst might not be willing to give up what it takes to pull off a trade.
Bucks fans will just have to wait to see how the offseason unfolds following an abysmal playoff run. Antetokounmpo missed the entirety of Milwaukee's playoff run with a calf injury as the Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers in six games.
At the end of the day, seeing three of the NBA's top 75 players of all time team up would be a treat. If it winds up happening, we can look to the wedding invitation as where it all began. If not, no worries — Milwaukee is still one of the league's top contenders when healthy, which it should be following a much-needed break this offseason.
