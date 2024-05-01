Bucks Get First Status Update for Giannis and Lillard Ahead of Game 6
The Milwaukee Bucks are still hoping to get good news from their superstars ahead of Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks extended their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers against all odds, with a blowout win in Game 5. Despite not having Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo available, the Bucks pulled off the upset to give themselves a shot at forcing Game 7 at home. With the victory on Tuesday night, Milwaukee became the first team in NBA history to win a playoff game without its two top scorers.
Khris Middleton has been putting on a show for the Bucks in his fellow All-Star's absences. Averaging 26.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5 assists in five games, Middleton is the only reason the Bucks are still alive in the postseason. However, the 32-year-old can't do it all himself. He will need Giannis and Lillard back before Thursday's win-or-go-home game in Indiana.
However, Bucks fans will have to wait a little longer to get good news about their star duo. Milwaukee just released the first injury report for the game and both Antetokounmpo and Lillard are listed as doubtful.
Bucks Injury Report: Antetokounmpo and Lillard Both Doubtful
Middleton and Beverley are listed as probable and both veterans should continue to be out there.
After Game 5, coach Doc Rivers said Lillard and Antetokounmpo were "very, very close" to returning. As vague as that sounds, it instilled some hope in Bucks fans that at least one of them would be available for Game 6. It looks like we will not have a clear idea of their status until tip-off.
The Milwaukee Bucks are +290 underdogs against the Pacers in Game 6 on FanDuel Sportsbook. They have a mountain to climb if they want to extend the series, with or without Antetokounmpo and Lillard.
