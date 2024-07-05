Bucks Interested in Reunion With Former Top Pick
By Jovan Alford
Former Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker could be looking to return to the NBA after a strong 2023-24 season overseas with FC Barcelona. The 29-year-old forward was one of the best players in college basketball en route to entering the 2014 NBA Draft.
Parker was selected with the second pick by the Bucks, spending the four years of his career in Milwaukee. The former Duke standout averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, which isn’t bad.
However, Parker only played 70-plus games once in his four-year run with the Bucks as injuries derailed a promising NBA career. After leaving Milwaukee, Parker spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Boston Celtics.
The last time we saw Parker on an NBA floor was during the 2021-22 season with the Celtics. The former Bucks draft pick is ready to return to the Association, and Milwaukee is interested in a possible reunion.
Gery Woelfel reported earlier this week that the Bucks made a run at signing the former No. 2 overall pick last summer and are one of the several teams interested in him. Woelfel adds that the 29-year-old Parker gave a ‘strong’ consideration to returning to Milwaukee before deciding to sign with FC Barcelona.
This season in the Liga ACB with FC Barcelona, Parker averaged 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 21 minutes per game. He also shot 48.6 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc. Parker’s stats were almost similar in EuroLeague play, recording 10.3 points and four rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game.
Woelfel also reports Parker is still under contract for a couple of more seasons, but also has an opt-out clause in his contract, which opens the door for a potential NBA return.
Based on how things played out for Parker in the NBA, it would be great to see him back on an NBA floor. He showed basketball fans around the world that he’s healthy after a strong season with FC Barcelona.
He can definitely give the Bucks some depth in the frontcourt and wouldn’t cost a ton to bring him aboard. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if Parker returns to the NBA and with the Bucks because other teams like the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns are in the background.
