Bucks Giving Current Free Agent a Second Chance to Stick Around
By Jovan Alford
With the 2024 NBA Draft officially in the books and the first week of NBA free agency, the Milwaukee Bucks are getting ready to make the trek to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K25 Summer League.
The Bucks have a lot of interesting names on their summer league roster, including rookies AJ Johnson and Tyler Smith. However, there’s another name Milwaukee fans will be keeping an eye on this summer and that’s TyTy Washington Jr.
Washington, who played 11 games with the Bucks and spent time in the NBA G-League with the Wisconsin Herd this past season, didn’t get a qualifying offer this offseason. Washington Jr. was on a two-way deal with the Bucks, so he’s looking to stick with the Bucks or potentially pick up a two-year contract with another team.
The 6-foot-3 point guard didn’t do much in his short stint with the Bucks, but he was one of the better guards in the G League this past season.
The former Kentucky guard posted 21.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game during the regular season. Washington also shot 46.6 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc on 6.5 attempts per game.
Washington Jr.’s improvement from three-point range this season to when he was a rookie last year with Rio Grande Valley (25.7 percent) was stark. If Washington can carry the momentum from this past season with the Herd into the summer league, he might give the Bucks another thing to think about.
Right now, the only other point guard the Bucks have on the roster to backup Damian Lillard is Delon Wright, who they signed in free agency. Therefore, the former Kentucky guard has a chance to make the case why he should be the third point guard on the 15-man roster.
