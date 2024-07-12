Bucks Finally Move on From Aging Veteran in Latest Mock Trade Proposal
Milwaukee has had an odd offseason, to say the least, and it’s been at the center of many trade rumors over the past few weeks.
Some of those rumors have involved shipping off key players like Bobby Portis or Brook Lopez, but this recent idea should sit better with fans hoping for a bounce-back season.
Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale has Milwaukee shipping off Pat Connaughton to Chicago for a solid return of Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig.
It’s not a splashy acquisition on the level of Paul George to the Sixers or Mikal Bridges to the Knicks, but it could be a big difference-maker nonetheless.
Trade Idea: Pat Connaughton for Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig
Let’s start with what Milwaukee is giving up.
If the Bucks are going to make a trade, getting rid of Connaughton is the ideal route to take.
He’s had a good run with the Bucks, but a 31-year-old guard who shoots less than 35% from beyond the arc is easily replaceable.
And when you can add valuable depth in the process, it’s a no-brainer.
Carter wasn’t much of a factor for Chicago last season, coming off the bench in 72 games and playing just 13.9 minutes per game.
His stat line wasn’t very impressive either. He averaged just five points per game on 37.8% shooting from the field (32.9% from 3), but Bucks fans know he’s capable of more.
Just two seasons ago, Carter started 39 games for Milwaukee and connected on 42.1% of his 3-point attempts as he averaged eight points per game.
It’s a smart buy-low on a player who isn’t needed on his current team.
Craig, also a former Buck, would be the biggest boon here. Milwaukee sorely needs depth at small forward, with Taurean Prince as the projected starter and Bobby Portis coming off the bench.
He’s shot just over 39% from 3 in back-to-back seasons and could be used as a versatile defender at 6-foot-5, 221 pounds.
If Giannis misses any time, Milwaukee would currently be relying on Connaughton to pick up the slack on the wing, and Craig would be a much better defensive option.
Despite other teams making bigger moves, Milwaukee doesn’t need to swing for the fences. It has the star power to compete with Damian Lillard and Antetokounmpo but lacks the depth to compete if either misses time – as they did just a few months ago.
As far as trade ideas go, this is one of the better ones out there right now.
