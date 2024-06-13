Bucks Add Another All-Star in Latest Mock Trade Proposal
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a tough situation this summer. They have to make moves to bolster the roster after they were underwhelming throughout the 2023-24, culminating with a disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.
At the same time, they are not rich in assets to make too many moves. Either they have to trade one of their core four (i.e. Brook Lopez or Khris Middleton) or give up all of their depth pieces plus draft capital. Otherwise, they don't have any cap space to make any free agency signings above veteran's minimum contracts.
They should, however, still be able to add another starting-caliber player via trade. One of the most obvious candidates and among the best fits is Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks.
Murray was on the trade block at the deadline but the Hawks decided to keep him around after they couldn't find a good offer. Now that they know for sure that the Trae Young-Murray duo isn't working and they have the first-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, they have more of an incentive to rebuild.
This could open up the door for a potential deal with the Bucks involving the 27-year-old combo guard. One trade scenario could look like this:
The Bucks can trade their No. 23 pick this year on draft day. The only other first-rounder they can trade is their 2031 pick. If they make that unprotected, the Hawks could be very intrigued since Milwaukee will likely not be a contender at that point.
Plus, the rebuilding Hawks should have interest in Andre Jackson Jr, who showed plenty of two-way intrigue in his rookie season. Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton are salary-fillers here but Portis can especially help any team with his shooting and floor-spacing on the offensive. If not, they can always move him for more positive assets in the future.
This may not be the best offer Atlanta gets if they make Murray truly available. But it is a competitive offer and the Bucks should do everything in their power to make it happen. A Damian Lillard-Dejounte Murray backcourt pairing is too appealing not to try.