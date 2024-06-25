Bucks 2-Round Mock Draft: Nabbing Potential Lopez & Middleton Replacements
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to upgrade their roster this offseason amidst a lot of uncertainty. Outside of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the rest of the roster could be on the move after a disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
The Bucks are an aging roster with limited cap space and trade assets. Therefore, the draft carries significant importance in getting younger and finding contributors on team-friendly contracts. Milwaukee has failed to draft well in recent years, resulting in a lack of young impact players on the roster. That has to change now and if the draft shakes out the way they want it to, they could find some fascinating prospects with their No. 23 and No. 33 picks.
Rd: 1 Pick: 23 - Kel' el Ware, C, Indiana
The Milwaukee Bucks likely will need another big man considering the uncertain statuses of Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis. Both players are rumored to be on the trade block, and even if Lopez isn't moved, he is 36 years old and will need to be replaced soon.
Kel'el Ware of Indiana is the closest thing to Lopez in the draft. The 7'1 center possesses a similarly rare combination of skills as Lopez. He can protect the rim while being able to shoot the three and space the floor on the offensive end. He is a good finisher around the rim as well. At age 20, he is one of the most talented big men in the draft.
There is a chance Ware will be drafted before the Bucks are on the clock. However, he is considered to be at risk of falling in the draft due to some concerns about his motor, physicality, and effort. If he ends up falling all the way to No. 23, the Bucks will be more than happy to select him, especially considering the fact that Ware worked out for Milwaukee in the last couple of weeks.