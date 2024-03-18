Brewers Odds Take Major Hit After Devin Williams Injury News
The Milwaukee Brewers receive devastating news on their star closer, hurting their chances of contending.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Brewers' offseason was already not going according to plan with fans being disappointed in the trade of All-Star starter Corbin Burnes to the Orioles and the season-ending injury to Brandon Woodruff.
Now they get another awful news from their bullpen. Their star closer Devin Williams, who won the NL Reliever of the Year Award last season, will miss the next three months with stress fractures in his back.
The good news is that it's not an arm or a shoulder injury that could have a more lasting impact in the long run. In the short run, however, Williams' injury is likely to derail the Brewers' season. At least that's what the sportsbooks are thinking.
Brewers Odds Take A Big Hit After Devin Williams Injury
The Brewers are entering the season with the fourth-best odds in the NL Central to win the division, behind the Cubs, Reds, and the Cardinals. After the injury news, their odds further tanked, going from +650 to +725 on BetMGM. Their win total remained unchanged but it was already at 76.5, signaling the expectation of a losing record.
This would be a hugely disappointing season for Milwaukee, who made the postseason in five of the last six years. But this is what happens when you lose three All-Star players in one offseason when you already lacked high-end starting pitching, to begin with.
