Brewers Add More to Sal Frelick's Plate for Spring Training
The Milwaukee Brewers want to see former first-round pick Sal Frelick play some infield along with the outfield in spring training.
By Jovan Alford
23-year-old Sal Frelick provided a much-needed boost to the Milwaukee Brewers’ defense in the outfield after being called up from Triple-A Nashville last season.
The 2021 first-round pick was outstanding as he had a combined seven outs and a 1.000 fielding percentage as he spent time in right and left field. Frelick also slashed .246/.341/.351 with three home and 24 RBIs in 57 regular season games with the big league club.
Therefore, with Frelick having a good defensive season in the majors, the Brewers added more responsibilities to his plate for Spring Training, including learning another position.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote Saturday that Frelick worked out with former Boston Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia in the offseason to learn how to play the infield. Rosenthal adds that new Brewers manager Pat Murphy arranged the workouts for Frelick as he’s preparing to play second and third base in Spring Training.
With the Brewers having an abundance of outfield talent from Jackson Chourio to Christian Yelich, Frelick could see additional opportunities if he can play either second or third base in spring training.
However, something to remember is that Frelick hasn't played infield since high school and a summer league before heading to Boston College in 2018 and 2020.
As things currently stand, the Brewers look to be set at second base with Brice Turang. But there could be some competition at third base with Andruw Monasterio, who produced similar offensive stats to Frelick last season.
The Brewers have the fourth-best odds to win the NL Central this year (+550 on FanDuel Sportsbook). However, having another young player such as Frelick receiving more reps will only help the organization going forward.
