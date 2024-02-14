5 Former Brewers Without Jobs as Spring Training Begins
There's several ex-Milwaukee Brewers without jobs heading into 2024 Spring Training.
The Milwaukee Brewers are preparing to roll out a new-look roster for the 2024 campaign. A few fresh faces will help lead this club into Opening Day, like prospect Jackson Chourio and the newly signed Rhys Hoskins.
The changes in Milwaukee have led to the exits of several notable names recently, and there's several former players who are still looking for jobs heading into Spring Training.
1. Kolten Wong
Second baseman Kolten Wong is on the lookout for his next team after an unsuccessful showing in 2023.
The Brewers decided to part ways with Wong last offseason, shipping him to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for infielder Abraham Toro and left fielder Jesse Winker.
Suffice it to say, neither club really won that trade. Toro appeared in just nine contests for the Brew Crew in 2023 and was traded for a minor leaguer in November. Meanwhile, Winker posted a dreadful 1 home run, 23 RBI and slash line of .199/.320/.247 across 63 games.
Wong didn't fare any better on the West Coast. His 2 HRs, 19 RBI and dismal .165 batting average caused the Mariners to release him in August. He then caught on with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and posted a nice .300 BA in 20 appearances, but failed to record a hit in the playoffs and was not brought back.
Given Wong's resume, including two Gold Gloves, he'll surely get a call at some point this season. Teams are always willing to give declining big names another shot despite unimpressive results -- just don't expect the Brewers to be the ones to give Wong his next chance.