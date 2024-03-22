Brewers' 2024 Odds Suggest a Major Step Back Next Season
The Milwaukee Brewers aren't being given a chance to contend in 2024 by oddsmakers.
By Cem Yolbulan
After being one of the most dominant regular-season teams of the last six years, the Milwaukee Brewers went through massive changes this offseason, both in terms of management and roster. Perhaps no other team in the National League went through this much of a transformation over the winter.
Yet, in recent years, the Brewers always managed to find a way to make the postseason, no matter the roster. This time around, however, the sportsbooks don't seem to believe in them.
Brewers Win Total Odds
Milwaukee's over/under total is set at 76.5 wins. This suggests that oddsmakers expect the Brewers to have their worst regular season since 2016.
This may be understandable considering the departure of Corbin Burnes, and the losses of Brandon Woodruff and Devin Williams to injury. There might still be enough talent on this roster to get over 76.5 wins, however.
Brewers NL Central Odds
The Brewers finished in the top two of the division in each of the last three seasons but now they are considered a long shot to win the NL Central. They lag behind the Cardinals, Cubs, and the Reds with +700 odds.
Brewers Playoff Odds
Milwaukee made the postseason in five of the last six seasons despite failing to go all the way. However, there are unfortunately more question marks and unproven talent on this team than in previous seasons. Therefore, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Brewers' odds of making the playoffs at +340.
Brewers NLCS Odds
The Milwaukee Brewers are considered a very long shot at +1800 to make the NLCS next season. A lot of things have to go the right way, like an unexpected riser in the bullpen in Williams' absence or Jackson Chourio taking the next step into stardom.
Brewers World Series Odds
As expected, the Brewers rank near the bottom in odds of winning the World Series at +9000. The Dodgers, Braves, Astros, and the Yankees begin the season as the clear top-four favorites to win it all.
NL Cy Young Winner Odds
Freddy Peralta will be the deciding factor in how far the Brewers go next season. He starts the year as the anchor of the Brewers' rotation after having a career season in 2023. If Peralta can prove that he can be the ace and make a run for it in the NL Cy Young race, Milwaukee can make some noise. Currently, Peralta has the 11th-best odds to win the award with +2100 odds.
If you want to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook before the MLB season starts, don't forget to take advantage of the sign-up offer of $200 in bonus bets after your first winning wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.