Big Update on Aaron Jones' Packers Future Emerges
A significant update on running back Aaron Jones' future with the Green Bay Packers has emerged.
The Green Bay Packers must make big decisions on a few noteworthy veterans this offseason as they determine how to best build this young roster into a perennial contender. Running back Aaron Jones is one player who could exit, though a strong playoffs has changed the narrative around him.
Jones' postseason performance appears to have given Green Bay all the evidence it needed to make a decision.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters at his press conference on Thursday that he "absolutely" plans for Jones to stick around in 2024. He didn't stop there, however, praising the veteran RB for being the "heartbeat" of this squad.
This makes it abundantly clear Jones will be back in Green Bay next season, barring an unforeseen disaster. The thought of moving on from the former Pro Bowler was always tied to production, which lacked during the 2023 campaign (889 yards from scrimmage, 3 total touchdowns).
Many were worried Jones' past workload, age and health were catching up to him. However, his playoff explosion (247 yards from scrimmage, 3 TDs in just two games) should put any concerns to rest. He showed he still has the elite playmaking that makes him a strong weapon out of the backfield, and the Packers obviously believe he'll rebound in 2024.
Jones' long-term future remains up in the air with him slated to hit free agency following the 2024 campaign. That makes this a big year for the 29-year-old, who'll be looking for his last big payday next spring, whether it's from Green Bay or someone else.
For now, though, he'll just focus on the season ahead. He might get every opportunity to earn himself big money next year if fellow RB A.J. Dillon departs in free agency next month.
