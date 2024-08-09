Bears Star Has Delusional Take On Receiving Corps Going into Regular Season
By Cem Yolbulan
The NFL preseason is here and we are less than a month away from the start of the regular season. This means that teams get to delude themselves about how good they are and that is always funny when it's the Chicago Bears.
The Bears had one winning season in the last 11 years but talk about how this season is going to be different before every campaign. Even though Chicago made big changes to its roster this offseason, it's nice to see that this annual tradition stayed the same.
This time it was Keenan Allen making a ridiculous statement about the talent level on the roster. The 32-year-old wide receiver who was traded to the Bears after 10 years with the Chargers, is overrating the offensive firepower of his team in a big way.
Talking to Kay Adams on Friday, the six-time Pro Bowler claimed that the Bears have the best wide receiver duo in the league.
Keenan Allen Delusional About How Good the Bears Are
Don't get me wrong, Allen and DJ Moore are a very good receiver combination. Add talented rookie Rome Odunze to the mix and it's one of the best WR corps the Bears have ever had.
However, it's certainly not the best receiver corps in the league. The Dolphins have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Eagles have Devonta Smith and AJ Brown. The Texans now have Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins. And last time we checked, the 49ers still had Brandon Aiyuk on their roster, making a lethal combination with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.
The Chicago Bears rightfully feel good about themselves after a fruitful offseason. They probably have a decent shot at beating the Packers for the first time since 2018. Yet, they still need to hold their horses before making over-the-top claims about their roster quality.