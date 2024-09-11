Anders Carlson Loses Another Competition to Greg Joseph in Week 2
The Green Bay Packers' kicking competition was one of the leading storylines for the team this summer, as incumbent Anders Carlson and veteran signing Greg Joseph fought for the role.
Neither player eventually came away with the job, but Joseph was the last one standing and could've started if the Packers weren't awarded Brandon Narveson on waivers.
Heading into Week 2, Carlson and Joseph found themselves competing over another job, this time for the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately for Carlson, it ended in defeat once again.
After hosting both Carlson and Joseph, Detroit opted to sign the latter to the practice squad. That leaves the former searching for a new home to continue his NFL career, while Joseph sticks around in the NFC North after serving as the Minnesota Vikings' starting kicker for each of the past three seasons.
The fact another team saw both Carlson and Joseph up close and eventually made the same decision the Packers did certainly should make Green Bay feel good about its decision to move on from the 2023 sixth-round pick.
Narveson began his Packer tenure on a relatively good note as well, hitting three of his four field attempts and both of his extra points against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. Considering the terrible field conditions and this was Narveson's NFL debut, it's difficult to harp on his miss from 43 yards out too much.
That said, Green Bay needs Narveson to hit those kinds of kicks moving forward, especially in big games against fellow contenders. His following attempt, which was good from 26, could've given Matt LaFleur's squad a 32-31 lead over Philly instead of making the game 31-29 late in the fourth quarter.
As long as Narveson builds on this performance, he won't have to worry about following a similar path as Carlson.
In other Packers news: