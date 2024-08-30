AFC Laughingstock Poaches Packers' Fan Favorite After Surprise Cut
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers finalized their 53-man roster for the new season earlier this week. There were obviously a ton of tough decisions that had to be made. Perhaps the toughest one for GM Brian Gutekunst was cutting linebacker Kristian Welch.
Welch was one of the standout performers during the preseason. He led the team with 16 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery this summer as one of the best defenders. Plus, he is a Wisconsin native, having grown up an hour's drive from Lambeau Field. Not only did this make him a fan favorite, but also a strong candidate to take one of the final roster spots.
However, the Packers decided to cut him before Tuesday's roster deadline. Instead, they made the confusing decision to carry six defensive ends into the season, including keeping both Brenton Cox Jr. and Arron Mosby.
Welch didn't lose any time finding a new home. The Denver Broncos immediately signed him to their active roster on Thursday.
NFL News: Broncos Sign Former Packers Linebacker Kristian Welch
This is a disappointing outcome for the Packers, who were hoping to sign him back to the practice squad. But, Welch wasn't subject to waivers and could pick his next team. The Broncos, by giving him a roster spot, were likely the best option for the former Iowa defender.
After spending the first three seasons in Baltimore, Welch had signed with the Packers practice squad last year. He was eventually promoted to the active roster and played in the last 14 regular-season games.
The Packers have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the league. They have a crowded linebacker room with Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, and Quay Walker. They used a second-round pick on Edgerrin Cooper and a third-round pick on Ty'Ron Hopper. This understandably made things difficult for Welch but losing a hometown hero who desperately wanted to play in Green Bay obviously hurts.