3 Biggest Surprises on the Packers' 53-Man Roster
The Green Bay Packers certainly turned some heads with their initial 53-man roster announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
Facing the task of trimming their roster from 90 players to 53 by the 3 p.m. CT deadline, the Packers made their cuts slowly and methodically throughout the day. With each name that dropped, the picture of this season’s squad started to come into focus—at least for now, as this is just the first iteration before potential waiver additions. And as those reports trickled in, a few surprises stood out. Let’s dive into the three biggest.
1. Packers Keep Six Defensive Ends
One of the most eye-opening decisions was the Packers’ choice to keep six defensive ends on the roster, especially in light of their switch to a 4-3 alignment under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The shift to a scheme that emphasizes versatility up front always hinted at the potential for more defensive linemen, but six defensive ends? That’s a number that raised some eyebrows.
Rashan Gary is the headliner here, a rising star poised to solidify himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass-rushers. Opposite him, veteran Preston Smith continues to be the steady, reliable presence he’s always been—nothing flashy, but solid in all phases and a respected leader in the locker room.
Behind them, the depth is impressive. Kingsley Enagbare has shown promise, and 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness is an athletic marvel—raw, but with a ceiling that could reach the stratosphere if developed properly. The Packers are clearly hoping Van Ness follows in Gary’s footsteps, transforming raw talent into elite production.
But where things get really interesting is the decision to keep both Brenton Cox Jr. and Arron Mosby as their fifth and sixth defensive ends. Both young players flashed during the preseason, showing enough potential to earn a spot on the final roster. The decision to carry six at this position, however, means the Packers had to make cuts elsewhere—a trade-off that could have ripple effects throughout the roster.