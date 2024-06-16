Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Playing Role in Jordan Love-Packers Talks
The Green Bay Packers' offseason this time around has, thankfully, been pretty drama-free on the quarterback front with Jordan Love silencing all doubters in 2023. Now the only major item on the QB agenda is locking down Love on a long-term extension, which both he and the team have already publicly confirmed is in the works.
While Love and the Packers negotiate a deal, it turns out the quarterback's former mentor, Aaron Rodgers, is looming large over contract talks.
Over the weekend, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided an update on Love's discussions with Green Bay's front office. The NFL insider noted there's a "little bit of pressure" on GM Brian Gutekunst "after the way Aaron Rodgers’ situation went years ago." Fowler then went on to say the Packers "want a cleaner situation" with Love this time around.
"The market is what it is, that big number, he's probably going to have to be in that class. GM Brian Gutekunst wants to get something done before training camp. Probably a little bit of pressure on him after the way Aaron Rodgers' situation went years ago. They want a cleaner situation for his contract."- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
This shows how the organization has learned from the Rodgers saga and plans to do things differently with another elite QB talent in town looking to get paid. Rodgers' murky future with the team always casted a shadow when his commitment to the Packers was unclear, so it's no wonder Gutekunst has said he wants a Love extension done sooner than later.
Green Bay's relayed that the start of training camp is when the team hopes to have Love's contract agreed to, which makes a ton of sense. It'd clear up any uncertainty, remove a potential distraction from the locker room, and give the rising quarterback millions of reasons to keep ascending heading into the 2024 campaign.
