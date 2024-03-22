A Way-Too-Early Look at the Packers' 2025 Free Agents
Every upcoming Green Bay Packers free agent for the 2025 offseason.
The young Green Bay Packers have built a roster that is poised to contend for the foreseeable future, but even with the savvy moves made this offseason it's going to take plenty of work to continue fielding a contender year in and year out.
That means that even while the 2024 offseason is still fully underway, it's important for the team to be thinking carefully about 2025 and beyond while making moves.
That's especially true for 2025 when a huge number of Packers' contracts will be expiring. Here's a look at the full list, with some especially crucial ones highlighted.
Jordan Love
The Green Bay Packers obviously have no intention of letting Jordan Love become a free agent next offseason, but that doesn't escape the unfortunate reality that 2024 is the final season of his current contract. That's what happens when your quarterback spends the first two years of their contract developing as a backup.
Of course, the Packers and Love are fully expected to come to terms on a (likely massive) contract extension, and there's almost no chance that they wait for the beginning of the 2025 league year to do it.
And on the off chance a deal doesn't get done, a franchise tag is nearly inevitable. But realistically, expect a deal to be done long before anyone needs to think seriously about potential franchise tag scenarios.
Kenny Clark
Kenny Clark is the other big-name free agent coming up, and he's actually the most expensive Packer (for now) hitting free agency, carrying a $17.5 million salary in 2024.
Whether Clark is back in 2025 or not is going to depend a lot on his play this season, as well as what kind of contract he's willing to accept.
Clark made his third Pro Bowl in 2023, and while his 7.5 sacks were a career-high, that doesn't make up for the fact that his play was a lot more inconsistent than usual. Still just 28 years old, I'm not worried Clark has lost a step, but you do have to start thinking about that when you consider that a long-term deal would take him into his 30s.
Clark's been a long-time fixture on this defense though, so there's some hope that he wants to stay in Green Bay and takes a team-friendly deal to do it.