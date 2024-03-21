Packers Re-Signing Another Free Agent for 2024 Season
The 29-year-old Wilson has spent two seasons with the Green Bay Packers being one of their better special teams players.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers have done a solid job of bringing back their players from last year’s team in free agency. Thus far, the Packers have re-signed cornerback Keisean Nixon, running back A.J. Dillon, cornerback Corey Ballentine, tight end Tyler Daivs, and cornerback Robert Rochell.
While it’s nice to see the Packers go out and make big splashes in free agency (Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney), they also understand they need to retain some guys who helped them make the playoffs.
Packers News: Green Bay Brings Back Eric Wilson
On Thursday, the Packers brought back another member from last season’s squad, re-signing linebacker Eric Wilson. Wilson made the announcement on Instagram with the caption, “Another year with the pack !! LET’S GO.”
The 29-year-old Wilson just wrapped up his second season with the Packers. This past season in Green Bay, the veteran linebacker had 31 combined tackles and a quarterback hit.
In his two years with the Packers, the 6-foot-1 defender has been a core special teams player, playing 60 and 72 percent of special teams snaps. In addition to his special teams ability, Wilson gives the Packers linebacker depth, which they need with De’Vondre Campbell not on the team anymore.
More Packers news and analysis: