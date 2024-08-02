7 Packers Training Camp Battles in Full Force
The Green Bay Packers wanted to create as much competition as possible heading into training camp, and it's safe to say they've succeeded. Several positional and roster battles are in full swing.
General manager Brian Gutekunst and the front office have done a tremendous job injecting young talent into the roster over the past three years. They hit a home run with the 2022 and 2023 draft classes and added more talent via free agency and the draft this offseason.
This has made the job of the Packers’ coaching staff difficult as they evaluate players and sort out the depth chart. As training camp continues, let's check in on seven battles that are heating up after a week-plus of practices.
Matt Orzech vs. Peter Bowden
Just when you thought the long-snapper battle was settled, the Packers re-signed Peter Bowden after previously releasing him. He has a real chance to win the job over Matt Orzech, otherwise, the Packers would’ve just left him on the street.
Anders Carlson vs. Greg Joseph
The kicking battle between Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph has been fun to watch at the start of training camp. Both kickers are locked in, and drilling kicks down the middle of the uprights. Carlson has a slight deficit, going 21-for-24 compared to Joseph's 22-for-24.
Their hot start forced the Packers to release the third kicker on their roster.
TJ Slaton vs. Devonte Wyatt
With the Packers switching to a 4-3 alignment, Kenny Clark is a lock as one starter at defensive tackle. The question is, who will join him? Devonte Wyatt, the 28th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has seemingly been surpassed by TJ Slaton, the 173rd overall pick in 2021.
Slaton has been playing alongside Clark in all alignments, while Wyatt and Karl Brooks have worked with the second team.
Evan Williams vs. Javon Bullard
This is one of the most fascinating battles in training camp. Evan Williams, a fourth-round pick in 2024, and Javon Bullard, this year’s second-round pick, have both shined early.
Williams may be the slight favorite due to his exceptional instincts, but Bullard has also shown playmaking skills. Last year’s seventh-round pick, Anthony Johnson Jr., has become an afterthought despite playing well in camp.
Eric Stokes vs. Carrington Valentine
Eric Stokes, the more talented player with the highest ceiling, needs to prove he can stay healthy. Stokes is faster, stronger, and longer than Valentine, but don’t count out the seventh-round pick from last year, who has shown he's up to the challenge. If Stokes falters or gets injured, Valentine will be ready to seize the opportunity.
Jordan Morgan vs. Sean Rhyan
First-rounder Jordan Morgan was moved inside to right guard for training camp. With Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom likely solidifying the tackle positions, Morgan has the best chance to start at right guard. Unfortunately for Sean Rhyan, he hasn’t been as impressive as Morgan, and it appears Green Bay prefers the rookie at this point in camp.
Michael Pratt vs. Sean Clifford
The battle to become Jordan Love’s backup quarterback has been a dud so far, with both players struggling. They've thrown numerous interceptions and failed to sustain offensive consistency, partly due to poor offensive line play. This would be concerning for the coaching staff if Love were to miss a significant amount of time. However, they both have the chance to improve with plenty of training camp practices, Family Night, and three preseason games remaining.
Hopefully, this slow start is just a blip, and both quarterbacks can turn it around.