6 Packers Who Could Be Cut Prior to Training Camp
After an outstanding second half of the 2023 season and a little run in the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers have caught everyone's eye as one of the top young rosters in the NFL. The Packers went on the road to Dallas in the playoffs and beat the Cowboys -- handily, at that -- and then had the San Francisco 49ers on the brink of elimination in the Divisional Round.
If it weren't for kicking issues, we might be talking about the Packers at least representing one of the final two teams in the NFC last season. Needless to say, this young roster assembled by general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur is loaded from top to bottom, but it's also one of the youngest teams in the NFL.
There will be plenty of competition across the board for the Packers this year and for some players, the writing might be on the wall before training camp even begins. What players are in danger of being cut?
6 Green Bay Packers players who could be cut before training camp in 2024
1. Joel Wilson, tight end
The Green Bay Packers have a lot of young players at the tight end position, including the top two guys on the depth chart -- 2023 draft picks Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. Given the way this Packers roster is constructed from 1-90, it's tough to find a spot for more than three tight ends on the team.
Last year, Josiah Deguara and Tucker Kraft actually ended up playing the most special teams snaps out of any Packers tight end, but there's going to be someone else leading this position group in that particular category in 2024 since Deguara is no longer on the roster. The favorite right now has to be Ben Sims, who played 94 special teams snaps last season. The Packers also have Tyler Davis on the roster, which leaves 2023 UDFA Joel Wilson likely on the outside looking in.
He's going to need a breakout training camp and preseason in order to stick around.