A Way-Too-Early Look at the Packers' 2025 Free Agents
Every upcoming Green Bay Packers free agent for the 2025 offseason.
The Rest of the Unrestricted Free Agents
They're not all nearly as important as the guys I've already outlined, but the Packers have a ton more players who will become unrestricted free agents in 2025. Here's the full list (including the four I've already highlighted, just so you have it all in one place):
- Jordan Love
- Kenny Clark
- A.J. Dillon
- Josh Myers
- Corey Ballentine
- Eric Stokes
- Kristan Welch
- Tyler Davis
- Zayne Anderson
- Royce Newman
- Tedarrell Slaton
- Isaiah McDuffie
- Robert Rochell
- Caleb Jones
I'm not going to pretend most of those lesser names would be back-breaking losses, but depth is undeniably important over the long NFL season, and it's under-the-radar guys who can really hold a team together down the stretch.
There's also the factors of continuity and chemistry to worry about — you know how the guys on your roster gel together and can work off each other successfully. But bringing in a ton of new faces can mess with some of that chemistry, and even shift the tone of the locker room if the captains aren't forceful enough in setting the tone.