6 Packers on Thin Ice Heading Into the NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
4. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE
In 2020, Kingsley Enagbare had a strong campaign for the South Carolina Gamecocks. The junior defensive end put up 30 tackles with six sacks. That type of production in the SEC generally gets noticed and he was someone with a lot of eyes on him in 2021.
Unfortunately, he took a step backward and had 44 tackles with 4.5 sacks and struggled to make an impact in most games. He then put up average numbers at the NFL Combine, including a 4.87 in the 40-yard dash.
This led to him sliding into Round 5 which is where the Packers selected him at No. 179 overall. He moved into a pass-rushing outside linebacker role in Green Bay and as a rookie played in all 17 games with seven starts. Enagbare made the most of this opportunity with 31 tackles and three sacks.
He again appeared in all 17 games in year two with four starts. With 37 tackles and two sacks, his numbers were again fine but nothing spectacular.
Heading into 2024, Enagbare will move back to defensive end after Green Bay hired Jeff Hafley. This could help him succeed by returning to a natural position but it could also be an issue since he spent the past two seasons in a different role.
With Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, and Lukas Van Ness on the roster, the Packers have a lot of talent on the edge. If they add anyone else, it could put Enagbare in a tight spot.