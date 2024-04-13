6 Packers on Thin Ice Heading Into the NFL Draft
These 6 Packers aren't on steady ground
By Randy Gurzi
5. Anders Carlson, Kicker
The Packers aren't likely to use a draft pick on a kicker for a second year in a row but that doesn't mean they won't add more competition for Anders Carlson.
Carlson, who is the younger brother of Daniel Carlson of the Las Vegas Raiders, was taken in the sixth round last year out of Auburn. He struggled mightily as a rookie, going 27-of-33 on field goals and 34-of-39 on extra points. He was especially shaky from 40 yards out, going 7-of-13 from that range.
In the postseason, he made two kicks inside 30 yards but missed one extra point. He also missed his only kick from beyond 40, which was a huge attempt. That would have kept the 49ers from taking the lead in the playoff game and might have allowed them a chance to pull off the upset.
Due to his struggles, the Packers signed Greg Joseph but he also missed six kicks from beyond 40 while with the Minnesota Vikings. Joseph doesn't exactly have a great track record in Lambeau either.
That's why it wouldn't be surprising to see Green Bay add an undrafted free agent to contend with Carlson and Joseph. It might be seen as a way to push the sophomore but it could lead to an exit if he's outperformed.