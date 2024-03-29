3 Offseason Moves That Will Backfire on the Packers
These 3 moves could be an issue down the road
By Randy Gurzi
In their first season after moving on from Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers were able to turn things around following a 3-6 start. They went 6-2 in the final eight games and then won a playoff game on the road against the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys.
Now heading into 2024, they're looking to build upon that success. They were active in free agency as they made a huge change at running back and upgraded the safety position. With that being said, let's look at three of their decisions this offseason that could backfire.
3. Greg Joseph signing
Packers fans still remember Greg Joseph from his first season with the Minnesota Vikings. That was in 2021 and he introduced himself to Green Bay by nailing a 54-yard game-winning field goal in Lambeau field. However, after that, he was a mess when kicking in Green Bay.
Joseph made just 3-of-7 field goals in Lambeau and missed an extra point as well in Chicago. Throw in the fact that he missed four extra points and three field goals playing for Cleveland and it's a safe bet to assume he's going to struggle with his new team.
Green Bay felt they needed someone to push Anders Carlson, which was a good idea. But as Freddie Boston of Lombardi Avenue points out, the two are eerily similar. Each has a strong leg but also has issues with consistency. They even had the same woes from beyond 40 yards going 7-of-13.
With those numbers, it feels as though the Packers are going to have the same problems with kicking this season.