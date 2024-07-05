6 Packers on the Trade Block Heading Into Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
3. A.J. Dillon, Running Back
The Packers backfield will look different in 2024 with two new faces. Josh Jacobs was signed in free agency, which led to the release of Aaron Jones — who is now with the Minnesota Vikings. His primary backup could wind up being MarShawn Lloyd, who was the 88th player taken in the draft.
A product of USC, Lloyd has already been impressive in camp and is said to be overshadowing A.J. Dillon.
Dillon, a second-round pick out of Boston College in 2020, has been the No. 2 back behind Jones. He's had some impressive numbers in his career but saw a decline last year. Dillon finished with 613 yards but averaged just 3.4 yards per attempt with only two touchdowns on the season.
He drew very little interest in free agency, with only whispers connecting him to the Dallas Cowboys. Eventually, he re-signed with the Packers on a one-year deal but his contract doesn't afford him much security. There are also reports that Lloyd has been turning heads with his quickness and ability to evade defenders in the open field. With the rookie outplaying Dillon, the fifth-year back might not be in the long-term plans.
Green Bay might be willing to keep him as the third back but there's just as good of a chance that a team with concerns at running back could be willing to throw a day three selection their way. The Packers wouldn't likely get much in return but getting anything is better than simply waiving Dillon.