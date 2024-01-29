6 Packers Fans Will Be Sad to See Leave in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers had a great 2023 campaign which will make it even tougher for fans to say goodbye to these 6 players
By Randy Gurzi
1. David Bakhtiari, LT (cap casualty)
A fourth-round pick out of Colorado in 2013, David Bakhtiari developed into one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL. He protected Aaron Rodgers' blindside for years and the hope was that he could do the same for Jordan Love in 2023 as he took over for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
That wasn't the case as Bakhtiari missed all but one game due to a knee injury. This was the second time in three years that he managed to play in just one game and has missed 42 over the past four seasons.
With him out, former seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker made 15 starts. While he wasn't a star when it came to run blocking, Walker was very promising in pass protection and could be in line to start in 2024 — especially since it feels incredibly unlikely Bakhtiari returns.
The 11-year veteran heads into the offseason with an unreal cap hit of $40 million. Releasing him or trading him (which will be impossible with this salary) will force the Packers to eat $19 million in dead money but would save nearly $21 million. Considering how often he's been able to suit up, this one feels like it has to happen.
As is the case with most veteran players, it will be tough to see him go. He was a fixture on the offensive line for more than a decade. But the Packers can't keep waiting to see if he returns to health. Instead, they need to see if Walker can handle the load full-time or if they need to add more help in the draft.