6 Packers Fans Will Be Sad to See Leave in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers had a great 2023 campaign which will make it even tougher for fans to say goodbye to these 6 players
By Randy Gurzi
3. De'Vondre Campbell (cap casualty)
Linebackers can often be like running backs of the defense. They're very important but can be overlooked. And they can also see injuries derail their careers in a hurry.
For De'Vondre Campbell, he's now seen both ends of the spectrum. A fourth-round pick from Minnesota in 2016, he spent four years with the Atlanta Falcons and racked up 363 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and three picks (two of which he returned for touchdowns).
Despite his success, he was overlooked in free agency during the 2020 season and landed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Another stat-filled campaign did little to raise his stock, but he found a solid home with Green Bay on another one-year deal.
Campbell tool his play to another level with his new team, recording 146 tackles, two sacks, and two picks. He earned All-Pro honors that year and was signed to a five-year extension worth $50 million. Now just two years into the deal, he could be on the way out.
Over the past two seasons, Campbell has missed 10 games and had just 75 tackles, no sacks, and no picks this year. Green Bay will likely need to turn to the draft to fill out their inside linebacker depth chart but that seems like the way to go.