6 Packers Defenders on Thin Ice After Jeff Hafley Hiring
With a new defensive coordinator in charge, these 6 Green Bay Packers need to step up their play
By Randy Gurzi
4. Eric Stokes, Cornerback
Green Bay already has Jaire Alexander, who is one of the top cornerbacks in the entire NFL. But they know that one star defensive back isn't enough in today's NFL. Teams often can attack with two-or-three explosive wideouts, so having as many coverage guys as possible is a must. That's why they went with Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes.
Not only did Stokes hold his own against the best offenses in the NCAA but he then turned heads with an insane Pro Day. The speedster ripped off a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash which got all the attention but he didn't turn in a bad time on any of his drills.
He was an instant starter in Green Bay and recorded 55 tackles and 14 pass defenses as a rookie. In his sophomore campaign, however, he took a step back. Stokes missed eight games and had no pass break-ups or interceptions and wound up heading to the IR with an ankle injury.
Stokes was unable to rebound in 2023 as he started the year on the PUP list. He wasn't active until late October and then had to go to the IR with a hamstring injury. In all, he's played a grand total of 12 games since his rookie campaign.
The talent is there but if he can't make it to the field, there's only so much waiting the team can do. And with a new DC, the Packers might be quicker with the trigger finger should Stokes not be able to stay healthy.