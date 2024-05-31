6 Free Agents the Packers Should Sign Before Mandatory Minicamp
When it comes to building a roster in the NFL, a general manager's work is never truly done. The Green Bay Packers have been slowly reshaping and re-assembling their roster over the last handful of years, making major renovations by way of trading ex-superstars like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to new teams.
No one is safe in Green Bay, apparently.
Not only that, but Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is clearly working with a contending roster. Not just in the NFC North, either. The Packers proved in their narrow loss in the playoffs last year to the 49ers -- on the road -- that they are for real. And Gutekunst needs to be approaching this team accordingly.
Which free agents could still be added with mandatory minicamp on deck?
6 Free Agents the Packers Should Still Target This Offseason
1. Xavien Howard, Cornerback
One of the most recognizable names on the free agent market right now is former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. It might be tough to trade in the winters in South Beach for a winter in Green Bay, but Howard could fill a massive need for the Packers.
Green Bay declined Eric Stokes's 5th-year contract option, sending a signal that they might be willing to move on from him sooner rather than later. Even this year if need be. Stokes has only appeared in just 12 games over the last two seasons and the Packers don't really know if they're going to be able to build around him at that critical position.
Not only that, but the Packers whiffed on cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Adding a veteran cornerback with the playmaking ability of Xavien Howard would be a gift from the football gods at this point for Green Bay. He could do really well in this defense playing behind such a tremendous group of pass rushers up front.