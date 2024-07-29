6 Backup QBs the Packers Must Pursue to Replace Sean Clifford
While it's still incredibly early into Green Bay Packers training camp, some things are already starting to come into focus. Like the fact Sean Clifford is not a viable solution to the backup quarterback problem.
After struggling in offseason workouts, Clifford has picked up right where he left off in camp, making it abundantly clear he can't be trusted to back up one of the league's top QBs.
A Super Bowl contender like Green Bay can't afford to mess around with its backup spot, so the team needs to add another body to at least push rookie Michael Pratt and see who's the best fit behind Love.
Luckily for the Packers, there's several candidates they could pursue in free agency, as cuts, or with a trade for a late-round pick:
1. Ryan Tannehill
The most obvious person to call with Clifford crumbling before everyone's eyes is veteran Ryan Tannehill, who's the best quarterback free agent remaining by a wide mile.
Tannehill is a proven starter, serving as QB1 of both the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans during his career while recording an 81-70 overall record. He's eclipsed 3,000 passing yards in six of his 12 seasons (and fell just 5 yards short in another), while tossing 216 touchdowns with 115 interceptions.
Tannehill's play has started to slip as he ages, which is one reason why Tennessee moved on from this offseason, but he's still the most talented option that's readily available to a team desperate for a boost in its QB room. It's not like the Titans did him many favors by trading his top target in A.J. Brown away, either, or failing to bring in legitimate replacements.
With a wealth of experience as a leader of a team -- which includes five starts in the playoffs since 2020 and even a conference championship game appearance -- and obvious success in this league, Tannehill is the ideal person for a contender to have waiting in the wings.
That being said, it's very likely the former No. 8 pick is waiting on a starting opportunity to open up, since he'd have been scooped up by now if he was content on settling for a QB2 role. It may take some luck, and a few extra millions, to sway Tannehill to Green Bay.