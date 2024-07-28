Young Packer's Ugly Practices Becoming a Big Concern for Green Bay
By Jovan Alford
Training camp is underway for the Green Bay Packers and fans got great news on Friday night as they inked starting quarterback Jordan Love to a lucrative multi-year contract. Love sat out the first few days of training camp due to the lack of a new deal, which opened the door for Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt to split first-team reps.
Clifford is entering his second year and entrenched in a QB2 battle with Pratt, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Penn State star struggled noticeably in minicamp, which has carried over into training camp.
According to a series of tweets from USA TODAY’s Ryan Wood, Clifford didn’t put together his best performance at Sunday’s training camp practice.
The second-year quarterback threw two bad interceptions, which you don’t want to see in a practice setting. But if there’s one place to work out your issues and get better, it's training camp.
Clifford will have a couple more weeks of training camp practice before the Packers open up the preseason against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 10. Since it is the first preseason game, we will likely not see a ton of Jordan Love, meaning Clifford and Pratt will get a ton of reps against new competition.
For Clifford, the job is simple – eliminate the turnovers, don’t do too much on the field, and try to stack the good practices together. If he does those things, the former Penn State signal caller will win the QB2 job. However, if Clifford fails at one or two of these things, Pratt will move up the depth chart.
