5 Players Packers Must Keep Come Tuesday's Roster Deadline
The Green Bay Packers are facing some tough decisions ahead of Tuesday's 3 p.m. Central deadline, when they must trim their roster from 90 players down to the final 53.
After outlining some likely cuts, it's time to take a more optimistic view. Here are five players who might be on the bubble but deserve to stick around on the Packers’ roster.
Michael Pratt, Quarterback
Michael Pratt didn’t necessarily win the quarterback battle against second-year pro Sean Clifford (nobody did, fans included) but he showed flashes of a higher ceiling that make him worth keeping. His final preseason game perfectly encapsulated his potential and growing pains: a bone-headed interception followed by a beautifully placed touchdown pass to Bo Melton.
Pratt was a record-setting quarterback at Tulane, but he slipped to the seventh round, where Green Bay scooped him up. While his preseason has been uneven, there have been moments where he looked like a steal.
The safe move might be to keep Clifford on the 53-man roster and stash Pratt on the practice squad. However, given that neither quarterback is ready to contribute immediately, the Packers might want to swing for the fences by keeping Pratt on the active roster and trying to slide Clifford onto the practice squad instead.
The Packers could also waive both quarterbacks and sign a veteran who has been waived by another team. The possibilities are endless, but Green Bay should keep Pratt, develop him, and look elsewhere to improve the position behind Jordan Love.