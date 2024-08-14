5 Packers With a Lot of Preseason Hype
Lukas Van Ness
The Packers may have done it again. They took the long route when they drafted Rashan Gary in the first round in 2018 after splurging in free agency on Preston Smith and Z'Darius Smith. Gary sat behind the veterans for a while before exploding onto the scene and establishing himself as a rising star.
Lukas Van Ness was drafted in the first round last year and had a slow introduction to the NFL. He played behind Gary, Smith, and even Kingsley Enagbare at times. However, he's already showing a massive second-year leap.
Van Ness's athleticism continues to pop and be an issue for opposing offensive linemen. He's constantly in the backfield on running and passing plays. He had four pressures and a sack in just 14 pass-rushing reps.
Despite being a first-round pick and likely to play a large role in the Packers' defense this season, LaFleur wants to get him some more reps against Denver due to his inexperience in college. This will be another great opportunity for him to show off his improvement.
Grant DuBose
The Packers will have some very difficult decisions to make at wide receiver. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks are locks to make the roster, with Malik Heath and Bo Melton previously thought to round out the position group on the 53-man roster.
However, last year's seventh-round pick, Grant DuBose, is making that a very challenging decision for the coaching staff and front office.
DuBose continues to show out in the passing game, leading the Packers in receptions and receiving yards aginst the Browns. He's also doing all of the dirty work Green Bay wants from their fifth or sixth receiver. He's blocking in the run game and playing hard on special teams. Don't be surprised when he makes the team.
