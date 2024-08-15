5 Packers Who Will Break Out as Preseason Stars
Emanuel Wilson
Emanuel Wilson was the Packers' preseason breakout star last year, but there's no rule against a player repeating that informal honor.
He once again showed off his burst with the rock in his hands, taking 13 carries for 67 yards (a 5.2 yards per carry average), including a five-yard touchdown scamper. With Josh Jacobs taking minimal snaps and MarShawn Lloyd banged up, Wilson will likely get the bulk of the carries moving forward as well.
That's great news for Wilson since he's fighting for not only a roster spot but also his spot in the pecking order.
With Jacobs cemented as the starter, the other snaps are up for grabs. AJ Dillon is looking to bounce back from multiple disappointing seasons, but didn't look good last Saturday. Lloyd continues to battle nagging injuries that are quickly piling up. That could open the door for Wilson to sneak his way onto the roster for the second straight year.
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness is in a unique position on the Packers. The 2023 first-round pick will play an essential role in the defensive end rotation behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith but also needs reps to prepare for next season. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed as much when he said Van Ness would play against the Broncos because of his limited playing time in college.
That's excellent news for Packers fans, as Van Ness has been a disruptive force since training camp began. He's a beast on the outside, using his supreme athleticism and growing repertoire of pass-rushing moves to wreak havoc on opposing offensive linemen and whoever has the ball behind them. He looks primed to be a breakout star of the Packers' preseason and regular season.