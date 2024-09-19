5 Packers Who Deserve More Playing Time in Week 3 vs Titans
5. Luke Musgrave
Tucker Kraft has firmly taken over as the Packers' starting tight end, and he's been nothing short of spectacular. His growth as a blocker since last season has allowed Green Bay to use him as a reliable asset in the run game, a crucial element for an offense that thrives on balance. Beyond that, Kraft has been a beast after the catch, turning short passes into medium gains, a key priority in Matt LaFleur's offense.
However, Musgrave still has a lot to offer. Including him in the game plan isn't about cutting into Kraft’s playing time; it's about enhancing the offense with more two-tight-end sets. This approach could be exactly what the Packers need to keep defenses on their heels.
With Jordan Love sidelined, the Packers will continue to rely on their running game to set the tone. Musgrave may not be as proficient a blocker as Kraft, but his athleticism is a potential game-changer. He's a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses—too fast for linebackers, too big for safeties. By adding Musgrave to the field, Green Bay can stretch defenses horizontally and vertically, creating more space for their playmakers.
Running more two-tight-end sets could be the offensive wrinkle Green Bay needs to kickstart its season. This setup allows the Packers to disguise their intentions effectively. With both Kraft and Musgrave on the field, defenses have to guess whether the play is a run or a pass, especially with Kraft's ability to block and Musgrave's threat as a receiver. This versatility should open up the playbook for more play-action passes and keep the defense guessing.
