5 Packers Who Could Lose Their Jobs to Rookies in 2024
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has meticulously constructed a competitive roster from top to bottom. With back-to-back stellar rookie classes in 2022 and 2023, he's achieved a well-rounded team that can contend for another Super Bowl.
The big question now: Can Gutekunst strike gold for a third consecutive year?
Although the Packers have just wrapped up their offseason workout program, there's already plenty to be excited about with this year's rookie class, which features 19 players. Not all of them will make the final roster, but several rookies are poised to challenge for significant playing time right away.
This influx of fresh talent means that some veteran players are at risk of losing their jobs to these hungry newcomers. As we head into the 2024 NFL season, let's take a closer look at the established Packers who might find themselves fighting to keep their spots on the team.
5. Matt Orzech, Long Snapper
Matt Orzech had a solid if unspectacular, 2023 campaign. He was part of a special teams unit that showed improvement from the previous season, yet still has plenty of room for growth. One area the Packers could enhance is Orzech's position (long snapper). The team brought in Peter Bowden to compete, and the rookie has a genuine chance to unseat Orzech.
While Orzech remains the favorite to retain his role, Bowden’s potential cannot be overlooked. With higher upside and the drive to prove himself, Bowden could very well steal the starting spot. As training camp unfolds, Orzech will need to elevate his game to fend off the challenge and secure his place on the roster.