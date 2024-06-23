5 Packers Under the Most Pressure Ahead of 2024 NFL Season
The Green Bay Packers are entering the 2024 NFL season with a new set of expectations after a surprising and impressive 2023 campaign. Last year, the Packers defied the odds by not only making the playoffs but also winning a playoff game, a feat few anticipated in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. Now, the narrative has shifted, and Green Bay can no longer fly under the radar. They enter the season with heightened expectations and a target on their backs.
The shift from underdogs to contenders brings a different kind of pressure, one that will test the mettle of the team as a whole and individual players in particular. No longer are they the scrappy squad with nothing to lose; they are now seen as legitimate threats in the NFC, and the pressure to replicate and build upon last year's success is palpable.
This pressure is felt acutely by several key players, each facing their own unique challenges. Some are in contract years, battling for lucrative extensions. Others are shouldering the weight of massive contract expectations or simply trying to prove they belong on a team with championship aspirations.
In this article, we’ll dive into the five Packers under the most pressure heading into the 2024 season, examining the stakes for each player and what it will take for them to rise to the occasion in this high-stakes environment.
5. Josh Myers, Center
Josh Myers was anointed as the Packers’ starting center the moment he was drafted in the second round in 2021. The former Ohio State standout was expected to anchor Green Bay’s offensive line for years to come. However, he has struggled to meet those lofty expectations.
Despite starting all 40 games in his NFL career, his performance has often been inconsistent, and his role has remained unchallenged largely by default rather than merit.
Now, Myers finds himself at a career crossroads. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, he faces the stark reality that his future in Green Bay is anything but secure. The Packers are no longer content with coasting; they need a center to reliably protect their new franchise quarterback and open lanes for the running game. Myers' performance this season will be scrutinized more closely than ever.